Chicago Fire season 9: Monica Raymund staying open to Dawson return







This is certainly a busy time for Monica Raymund, and there is a pretty simple reason for that — she’s got a new show on Starz this weekend! Hightown is a totally different series stylistically than what she’s done on Chicago Fire, and it allows her an opportunity to dive in a very complicated world in Cape Cod. It’s a chance to see her do something different and exciting … but she’s also not forgetting where she came from.

Just think about it this way — Monica already reprised her role as Gabby Dawson for one episode of the NBC drama this past season. Meanwhile, she’s also directed other series within the greater Dick Wolf universe. Could she come back again? Speaking to TVLine, Raymund confirms that she is open to directing a Chicago Fire episode, and in general, she’s still open to coming back for another go as Dawson should the situation allow:

Look, I love the Wolf boys, and Wolf Films has been such a huge part of my life for many years. I have a lot of respect for them. So I don’t know. I think it’s an open-ended question, if the conversations happen. But there’s always an open door with Gabby, and I think that’s the way it should be.

We do think that there are always going to be ways to include Dawson in the story, but it has to be a delicate balancing act. You can’t bring her back once a year to reconnect with Casey, at least in the same way it just happened. If it does, you’re almost putting the rest of his personal life on hold. Both characters deserve an opportunity to live their lives and be happy, so there is some care that will need to be established here.

No matter what, we know that Monica and Gabby Dawson are always going to be a part of the Chicago Fire family — after all, the character was an early part in the success of the series!

Do you want to see more of Monica Raymund back on Chicago Fire?

