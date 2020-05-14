Outlander season 7 renewal: When could it actually happen?







If there is one word to describe where we are right now when it comes to the status of Outlander season 7, it is simply this: Waiting. There’s a lot of it happening when it comes to the status of season 6, and we don’t expect that to change at any point in the future.

Remember that time when it was fairly easy to predict how things were going to go in the world? Well, that time feels like forever ago … even though it was only a couple of months. The current health crisis does force us to view almost everything with a completely different set of eyes, as we examine and wonder just how television is going to look for some time.

Eventually, we could get to a point where Outlander production happens and things go reasonably back to normal … but not for quite some time still. Our hope is that come fall, filming for season 6 will begin … and it will be around that time we will hear about a season 7 renewal. That seems like the best time to get an announcement out there and build excitement. We remain optimistic, after all, that more episodes are coming.

Would it be wonderful for Starz to confirm something beforehand? Sure, but there is also very little reason for them to. They really don’t have to hurry anything along when it comes to figuring out the future — or generating publicity for the series. There are so many other things that are the priority right now, including what to do with Power Book II: Ghost, which had a good bit of production done before things shut down. They also have other series in various stages of limbo for upcoming seasons. They can worry about setting plans for these and negotiating later.

So long as the producers know that a season 7 is possible/likely when they are filming, they can plan ahead with that in mind. Our feeling is that it’s really only beneficial to announce the renewal before season 6 premieres. You don’t want that to be a distraction from what is on the air.

Are you still hoping for an Outlander season 7 to happen?

