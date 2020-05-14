Batwoman season 2 will have Superman & Lois crossover







For those curious as to how the annual Arrowverse crossover is going to play out this time around, let’s say this: You won’t see some of the shows as a part of it. There are no plans at the moment to throw in The Flash, Supergirl, or Legends of Tomorrow into a big episode similar to Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Coming off a crossover of that scale, it makes sense for The CW and studio Warner Bros. TV to not even try to match that. Plus, there are some serious scheduling concerns here — remember that the global health crisis may alter the way shows are filmed, plus also the fact that Supergirl production will likely be delayed following Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy.

The plan for now is this: A two-hour crossover featuring Batwoman and new series Superman & Lois, one that Mark Pedowitz, CW programming head, claims could feature some other shows, as well. Check out what he had to say via TVLine:

“It will be a smaller event than usual … We’re only planning a two-hour event. We’re talking about doing Superman [& Lois] and Batwoman together, with a lot of characters coming [in] from our other shows.”

The idea is to have this crossover happening within the winter of spring of 2021, and this will be a great opportunity to explore two shows that viewers will still be getting to know. Sure, Batwoman will be in its second season, but it’s different seeing a crossover with it and one that is so many seasons in like The Flash.

Will there ever be a crossover anywhere close to Crisis on Infinite Earths? We’re not altogether sure that there will be, mostly because that was hyped up for so long and there was such a sense of scale and drama to it. We think the most important thing now has to be making all of these shows important and powerful individually. After that, they can focus on some other stuff.

