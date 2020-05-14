Jersey Shore Family Vacation video: The Situation prepares to move







As we come up on Thursday night’s new Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode over on MTV, it appears that change is very much on the radar. After all, some of these cast members are doing what they can to prepare for the next phase of their lives … whatever that may be anyway.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense as to some of what’s coming. What’s most exciting to us? The idea that The Situation is going to be very much on the move! He’s getting a chance to move into a forever home and kick off what is going to be a very new and different stage of his life. Isn’t that exciting? It’s really a chance to show more of how much he has changed and evolved. A lot of his hardest memories over the past couple of years have happened within his old apartment.

The Situation, in the end, is going to have a chance to really showcase another new part of himself — shouldn’t that prove exciting? Just think back to the guy we had at the start of season 1 of Jersey Shore — did you expect him to be where he is now?

As for what else is going to be happening within this episode, be prepared for another big milestone when it comes to Angelina as she gets closer and closer to her wedding. Planning that out seems to be the focus of her part of the sneak peek. We’re hoping that there are some fun moments coming for her! Of course, we know that weddings have their own fair share of drama … you better be prepared for that in a million different ways.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation right now!

What do you want to see on Thursday night’s new Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want more news related to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Tomorrow night, Angelina and Mike are (literally) making moves! While @angelinamtvjs and Chris plan their dream wedding, @ItsTheSituation and @lauren_pesce get ready to move into their forever home. 🏡 pic.twitter.com/Y5NlIx1eoP — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 13, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







