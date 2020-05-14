





We’re getting near the end of The Masked Singer season 3 and because of that, every single unmasking is more notable. At this point, though, it’s not so much about who is under the mask … it’s about who continues to advance. Most of these contestants’ identities have been hinted at so much that a lot of people have figured things out.

So who could end up getting unmasked tonight? It honestly felt like a toss-up based on audience preference. We would think that the Rhino would be sent packing. Actually, that ended up being the case. He was a very good singer, but he also doesn’t do this professionally. It’s not the sort of thing that he’s spent the majority of his career doing.

Of course, we’re speaking here mostly of baseball star Barry Zito. Here’s the funny thing — Ken Jeong got it right! Kind of like last season with Victor Oladipo, Ken manages to get the random famous athlete right after spending the whole season doing terribly when it comes to some of his guesses. This was a fun reveal and we’re glad that Barry was on the show. It’s almost nice to discover some hidden talents, and while there may have been a lot of people unfamiliar with Zito before the season, they’re familiar with him now.

With this elimination in mind, we’re now looking at a final three of Frog, Night Angel, and Turtle. Who is going to win? We have to wait and see at the moment…

