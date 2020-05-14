





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll answer that question … but then also go ahead and share both good and bad news.

Let’s start with the bad news, just for the sake of getting that out of the way. There is no new episode of the Shemar Moore series on the air tonight! What gives with that? It mostly has a thing or two to do with the fact that the three-hour Survivor finale event.

Luckily, we know that there is at least one more episode to go. Below, CarterMatt has the synopsis for the full SWAT season 3 finale synopsis with some more updates as to what’s coming up:

“Diablo” – The SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle, Luca experiences anxiety about his return to the field, and Deacon hesitates when asked to speak to a group of recruits about mental health, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what’s there to look forward beyond just that? Think in terms of a season 4! It was already confirmed that there will be more episodes, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not more installments are going to be coming. It’s instead going to be a measure of when they premiere. Everything is up in the air right now with productions shut down. This is going to be a wait-and-see world and with that, such an approach is going to be necessary.

Our feeling, though, is that the one episode from this season that didn’t get to be filmed will factor into what we see in season 4 … at least in some form.

