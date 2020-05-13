Survivor season 41 premiere date hopes: When could it return to CBS?







As you prepare for tonight’s season 40 finale, rest assured that there is going to be a Survivor season 41 down the road. The question is when.

By far, we’re in the midst of the most uncertain period in the CBS show’s history — and it’s not because of ratings. The show continues to perform very well, and we also think that Winners at War has done a great job of regaining some old-school fans who may not have watched in a while. The problem now is rather simple in that it’s impossible to film new episodes. Production on season 41 was already delayed due to the global health crisis, and there is no clear sense as to when it could happen.

For some more Survivor video coverage, be sure to watch our latest Winners at War video below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist for other updates all about the finale.

In all actuality, the only way we foresee there being a season filmed this year is with an abundance of testing involving both the cast and crew. Everyone would need to be shipped out a location and effectively kept there, away from outside contact, for the entirety of the production. They’d also probably need to be tested both before and during as an extra precaution. There are a lot of different variables that would need to be watched and it’s hard, given that the game is out in an unstable environment. It’s not like everyone is locked within a house somewhere. Safety has to come first.

Because there is no timetable as to season 41 production right now, our feeling is that we won’t have a chance to see Survivor on the air again until 2021. We hope that there’s a way to get it back sooner, but it’s better to be on the side of caution than to rush into anything. Big Brother may be the first of the CBS reality shows to come back, mostly in that it can be in a slightly more controlled environment. Yet, even then you would have to find a way to house the majority of the crew remotely while also having the established crew go through rigorous testing.

Hopefully, at some point during tonight’s finale we’ll at least get a good sense as to what the theme for next season is, if nothing else.

Related News – Be sure to get some more Survivor coverage right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor season 41?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, stick around for some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







