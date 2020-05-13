Schooled season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Is Schooled renewed for a season 3, and should you expect for it to be? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break that down!

Let’s start things off here with the official word … or really the lack thereof. There is no confirmation at the moment that you are going to be seeing the Goldbergs spin-off back on the air, and for the time being we really think that it’s a total toss-up. While we’re more confident in the flagship show, the ratings for Schooled aren’t quite at the point where you can be super-confident.

To date, the comedy has averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also just over 3.14 million live viewers. These numbers are decreases from the season 1 averages, and the question that the folks at ABC have to ask themselves is whether or not the drops could be even bigger moving forward. Because of the global health crisis, there is likely going to be a long wait between seasons. You’re going to be stuck without new scripted shows for a while — we’d love for them to be back in late September but for now, we don’t quite think that anything is altogether guaranteed there.

The biggest saving grace for Schooled may just be that it does have an established base, there are people watching via some other means, and with pilot season producing questionable results this year, we could see networks looking to bring back more shows than usual. All of this is stuff that should very well be considered, and it’s our hope that, when the dust settles, we’ll have some good news. For now, though, it’s only a hope.

More than likely, we’ll get a better sense on a Schooled season 3 later this month — this is, after all, when most networks tend to make decisions on the future of some of their shows.

