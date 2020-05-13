The Goldbergs season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Is The Goldbergs renewed for a season 8 at ABC, and can you have some high hopes for that? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to both break that down and also look ahead.

As per usual with these sort of pieces, though, let’s kick off by sharing some of the bad news: There is no official word as of yet on another season. With that being said, though, we don’t see any reason to be doubtful that the series is coming back. Season 7 averaged a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic, and while that is a decline versus the season before, it’s still enough of a solid number so that you’re reasonably hopeful in the future.

In general, we’ve seen now that ABC has a real knack for finding a way to keep some of their long-running comedies on the air — even if they’re not breakout hits, they make money, generate good buzz among their fans, and they last until they get proper series finales. The Goldbergs is almost now for the network what The Middle was for them before, an under-the-radar hit that has a nice run and stayed put on the schedule for a long time. In a lot of situations, we almost feel like we would’ve heard of another season before now — we’re just stuck waiting a little while longer this time because of events going down in the real world. It’s really tough to play ahead for the future when you’re dealing with so much in the present.

While we firmly expect The Goldbergs to be renewed for a season 8, be prepared for a lot of uncertainty when it comes to a premiere date. For the time being, we have a hard time imagining that this show will be back in its typical premiere window. If we manage to get new episodes this fall at all, we’ll consider ourselves rather lucky. Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of that once ABC officially unveils its fall schedule in the days and weeks to come.

