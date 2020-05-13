The Blacklist season 7 finale trailer: All about Liz’s allegiance







The Blacklist season 7 finale is vastly approaching, and one thing is clear courtesy of the folks at NBC — we are in for a heck of an hour. It’s going to be big, emotional, and also partially animated. Our hope is that when the dust settles, we’ll at least have some answers.

The video below (first posted by Entertainment Weekly) gives you a small sense of what is coming — most notably with Katarina Rostova fishing around for Liz’s allegiance. Megan Boone’s character plays a game of half-truths with her, which is a rather clear reminder that she does, in fact, have a lot in common with Raymond Reddington. It’s not clear if the two are on the same page, but it is clear that Liz wants to at least pretend like she is.

Where things get a bit more interesting is later on in the video, where you see Liz coming out of an elevator, sporting a gun and uttering a very cryptic line: “You’ve cost me everyone I’ve ever cared about. Give me one reason why I shouldn’t end this now.” She does this while Reddington is seemingly on the ground, but there is no 100% verification that she shot him. This could all be misdirect. Maybe she’s decided to side with Reddington instead, and is actually going to him in order to help a situation before someone steps in and does something first. Maybe it is the Kazanjian Brothers, the title Blacklisters who we first saw “killing” Katarina earlier this season.

If you’ve watched The Blacklist over the years, then you know already that very little is rarely ever what it seems … and we firmly expect that to be the case here.

