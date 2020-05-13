Shark Tank: Slate chocolate milk, MC Squares, Slate, Rescue Ready







The finale of Shark Tank is slated to air on ABC this Friday, but there’s a bonus episode coming your way beforehand! There is a new installment coming tonight featuring four new products, and we’re interested to see what sort of impact some of these will make in the Tank. There are some typical innovations to common products within, but then also completely new spins that could represent high-risk, high-reward situations. The spotlight tonight is on Slate chocolate milk, MC Squares, Slate, and Rescue Ready.

As always with some of these preview articles, let’s kick things off by sharing the official synopsis:

“1124” – An entrepreneur from Denver, Colorado, has an ingenious line of office products that makes working or learning more functional and eco-friendly. Firefighters from Norfolk, Virginia, believe they have a safety product that will save lives. A pair of entrepreneurs from Westwood, Massachusetts, introduce their healthy take on a favorite childhood drink, while a restaurateur from Los Angeles, California, pitches the Sharks what he believes is the future of restaurants on “Shark Tank,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Rescue Ready – This is a smart idea — a ladder that can be firmly affixed to your bedroom window and covered for when you need it the most. It’s the sort of thing that can save lives, but will the pitch be impressive enough to convince Sharks people will buy it? Safety should be the top priority for most people … but that isn’t always the case.

MC Squares – What these offer up is a way to be a little more eco-friendly around the office. These are reusable whiteboard stickers, which can be handed out at meetings as a way to express thoughts and use visual aids easily. We can see a lot of practical purposes for these, so there should be at least some interest.

Salted – This is almost akin to a restaurant group — it’s a company that is trying to revolutionize the dining industry by having establishments meant for delivery or pick-up only. Note that this episode was filmed prior to the current health crisis, but it does feel very prescient to what is going on today.

Slate – Think of this as chocolate milk that adults can drink! It’s ultra-filtered and has less fat and sugar than most everything else on the market. Not only that, but it’s lactose-free and comes in a wide array of different flavors.

