





There has been speculation for a long time now that Riverdale season 5 is going to have some sort of big time jump — and now, it’s 100% official.

With that being said, don’t expect said time jump to be immediate. There are some other boxes that need to be checked. Riverdale is not on the air tonight, largely due to the fact that some of the stuff the show was planning for the rest of the season has been delayed due to the real-life health crisis. We’re now stuck waiting until we get around to the fall (or longer) to see what’s coming up next. There will be a few episodes that wrap up the story of high school and then, after that, we’ll see exactly what the future holds.

Speaking on this subject further in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to say on the subject:

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump … and of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end … [But because filming was shut down early] … what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”

Will this be a little bit atypical for the show? absolutely, but we are living in a world where atypical is suddenly the new typical. Everyone has to adjust to what society is dictating for them and for a show like this, we’ll be happy to have it back whenever that may be. We’re just expecting to have to be patient for a good while, since news in this health crisis changes on a daily basis. We’d love to believe production could start, if things are safe, by the end of the summer.

As for our theory on the time jump, we wonder if they will either move to one year later, or possibly even after the future of college for some of these characters.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other insight on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







