This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Sterling K. Brown on big Randall storyline







We know that a This Is Us season 5 is something to be excited about whenever it comes to NBC … but there is a great deal of mystery when it comes to that, as well.

Take, for example, when filming is even going to begin — like with just about every other show out there at this point, there is a tremendous amount of mystery as to when we’re going to see new episodes. It’s feasible that it may not be until late fall/early 2021 depending on the real-life health crisis. We also wonder whether or not this is something that the writers would even begin to start to address on the show itself. This Is Us is very much about an escape and yet, it’s also about family connecting in hard times. It could be applicable to look at some of this on the show. It may also just be difficult to given some things that have already been established with the timeline.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest headlines on Kevin and Randall below! After you check that out, we suggest that you subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming!

We know that season 5 will look at Kevin and Madison being potential parents, just as there is the aforementioned Kevin – Randall conflict and Rebecca and Miguel’s relationship getting more of a spotlight. We’ll also have a chance to see some more exciting stuff when it comes to Randall that hasn’t been discussed all that much. What we can offer at the moment is some of what Sterling K. Brown had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“There’s something there for Randall that I’m really excited about … It has to do with this exploration of past. In a similar way in which we went to Memphis [near the end of season 1] to find out things about where he came from, his father’s family, etc., it’s going to be something very much akin to that. But with its own little unique spin on it. I don’t want to say too much, but it should be cool.”

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







