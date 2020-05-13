The Flash season 7: How much more Mirror Mistress should we see?







At the end of The Flash season 6 finale, we saw that Eva had managed to make her way into power. Not only had she figured out a way to get out of the Mirrorverse, but she also killed her husband and set the stage for her rise to greater power. She’s one of the most dangerous foes that Barry Allen has faced — especially since Iris West-Allen has been locked away for so long.

Is Iris about to become a Mirror Mistress in her own right? That’s something we’re left to wonder based on the end of the finale, and there are questions aplenty about what the future will hold here.

What is so interesting, though, is that originally, most of this story was probably going to be wrapped up in the final three episodes, but the creative team now has the flexibility to do some different things if they so choose. They don’t have to tie things up so quickly if they don’t want to, and it’s mostly all going to come down to precisely what it is that they want. Personally, we think that there could be a good four or five episodes left to this story with Eva on the outside and Iris’ future in flux — there is no real reason to rush it!

If we had it our way, what we’d probably want is something along the lines of this — a conclusion to this arc, followed by two more arcs of around eight or nine episodes. These worked really well for season 6 given that it kept the show from having to occasionally stick the Big Bad on the sidelines. That happened a lot in the earlier seasons of the show and it’s definitely not something that they need to lean on in the future. Just tell shorter stories, and almost give viewers multiple seasons at once.

We’re also just left to wonder just what’s going to happen to a lot of main characters moving forward — this cast is ballooning outward, and that’s rather strange for a show that is currently so far into its run.

How long do you think The Flash season 7 should keep the Mirror Mistress arc going?

