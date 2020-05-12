The Flash season 7 premiere date hopes for Grant Gustin, cast







Are you interested in learning about a possible The Flash season 7 premiere date … or at least early speculation? You can go ahead and think of this article as your early source of information!

For the time being, let’s kick things off with this — we know for sure that there is at least one more season on the air. As a matter of fact, there may very well be another one beyond that! Given that another superhero show in Arrow ran for a good eight seasons on The CW, there is a reasonably-good chance that The Flash will do the same. Yet, for the time being seven seasons is the only thing that we can 100% bank on.

Now, let’s get back to the other main order of business here in trying to figure out when the show is going to premiere. Typically, production on new seasons kicks off in early July prior to a premiere date in early October. The former is pretty unlikely to happen at the moment due to the current health crisis. Productions has to move forward with an abundance of caution — if they do not, they run the risk of causing more harm than good. You don’t want to be in a spot where you’re facing a legal quagmire or a PR backlash over starting things off far to soon.

There is a chance that The Flash season 7 could get back to work later this summer and premiere in the fall, but it may depend heavily on the availability of testing and then also filming conditions in Vancouver. The CW is currently acquiring series like Swamp Thing to potentially air in the fall, just in case there is no way to get back to work right away. With that in mind, we have to consider it a remote possibility that The Flash will end up premiering on The CW in early. The first bit of information will come out whenever the network unveils their fall schedule. Patience is best, and the safety of the cast and crew has to be paramount in everything.

