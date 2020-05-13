The Masked Singer season 3 video: A new guess for the Turtle







The Masked Singer season 3 is going to be airing yet another new episode tomorrow night, and that means further opportunities to guess and have a little bit of fun.

Oh, and it also includes opportunities aplenty to hear some more questionable guesses … including the idea that the Turtle is somehow former American Idol finalist Justin Guarini. We’re not sure as to why exactly Robin Thicke would think that, other than a few hints in the falsetto — yet, here we are. Is it possible that he may be steered towards past singing-show contestants after the big Jackie Evancho reveal? That’s at least one way to look at it right now.

Also, we think there is a certain amount of just guessing fatigue at this point — which is one of the problems with this season going for so long. We think a majority of viewers figured out the identity of some of these people a long time ago and now, they’re just waiting for the big unmasking moment to happen. We know that for us, we’ve had Jesse McCartney on our radar as the Turtle for a good while now.

In some ways, the larger question we’re left to wonder here is whether or not the Turtle can actually win this show when the dust settles. While we know that the Turtle is absolutely talented enough to get the grand prize, what makes things so hard is not knowing what that audience is going to do on any given week. They throw so much uncertainty into the equation that they allow for The Masked Singer to be one of the most difficult-to-follow competitions out there.

