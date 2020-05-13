For Life season 2: Do finale ratings help, hurt renewal odds?







The initial For Life finale ratings are in over at ABC — so what do they mean in terms of the show’s season 2 future? Is there a reason for optimism?

Well, by and large we would say that the news is positive for the Nicholas Pinnock drama, even if nothing is confirmed. Last night’s big episode generated a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 2.9 million viewers — its largest audience since the first episode. Ended the season on a high note is something that does work in the show’s favor, and we continue to be hopeful that this will build some positive momentum as we get into renewal/cancellation season. Typically at this point, we’d already be there … but this is such a different television season than most. It’s so hard to get a good gauge on what is going to happen or not happen at just about any passing moment.

Yet, we do feel reasonably hopeful that there is life still in the tank when it comes to For Life, especially when you think about the cliffhanger that it had at the end of season 1. We also have a hard time thinking that there are some other shows that you can put on the air and are guaranteed to do better in its timeslot. It would actually be a fascinating heir apparent for the timeslot left by How to Get Away with Murder after its own series finale this coming Thursday.

We would imagine that ABC would make a decision on a For Life season 2 over the next month or so, largely to ensure that they continue to have the actors on board for more episodes. Yet, who knows how the business is going to work in the current health crisis? Given that very few shows are even able to film new episodes right now, it does create a far more complicated situation than anything we’ve seen before.

