The Masked Singer season 3: Is the Night Angel, Frog, Turtle the favorite?







Who is the most likely contender to win The Masked Singer season 3? Given that we are at the final four, the winner is going to be crowned before long!

At this point, we don’t think there is really all that much drama to be had when it comes to trying to figure out who is under some of these masks — most of them are already well-known at this point. Instead, we’re doing everything that we can to figure out who can actually win — as hard as it may be to figure that out with the bizarre way in which the show figures out results week-to-week. It’s all seemingly based on the audience’s vote … and we don’t really get to know the tallies in the end.

For now, let’s just go ahead and share our own personal rankings of these costumed characters!

4. Rhino – He’s had a pretty incredible run on the show, especially when you consider that it doesn’t appear likely that he is even a full-time professional singer. Yet, he’s one of the last few great mysteries on the show — at least to some. Internet sleuths have already figured this out.

3. Frog – He’s by far the best pure entertainer, as he can dance and move around the stage like nobody’s business. Yet, he is also probably the worst pure singer of the punch. We have to think that eventually, these two things are going to cancel each other out.

2. Turtle – This is where things get hard! We think that the Turtle has a really nice voice and he’s shown over time the ability to tackle a lot of different music. He’s also a nice dancer, and could very well be the most well-rounded out of anyone in the group.

1. Night Angel – Yet, we do think that with this show being about masked singers, we have to be partial and lean slightly towards the person who we think is the best overall vocalist of the bunch. She can sing every single note, and even if the costume isn’t the easiest to move around in, she still finds a way to make most of the performances fun.

Who do you think is the best overall contestant on The Masked Singer season 3?

