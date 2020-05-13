The Mandalorian season 2 spoilers: Clone Wars character will appear







For everyone who loves Clone Wars, this new The Mandalorian season 2 casting update should prove to be very much up your alley.

According to a new report coming in right now by Deadline, Katee Sackhoff is going to be reprising her role of Bo-Katan Kryze on the Disney+ series. It’s not often that a voice actor for a role also gets to play the live-action further, but let’s be honest — who wouldn’t want her in this role all things considered? She’s got such a resume when it comes to not only great series work, but live-action space operas in general.

The Mandalorian was rather lucky in that they were able to finish filming on season 2 prior to the start of the global health crisis. Because of this, the folks behind the scenes should be able to get to work on the next phase of things. There is no precise word as to when the show will premiere as of yet, but it should be coming back by the time we get to the end of the year — provided that everything goes according to plan. Things are still in so much flux that we don’t think that you can guarantee anything at the moment.

We certainly do know, though, that Disney+ would love to have The Mandalorian back on the air a little bit sooner rather than later. This show is the biggest original one that the streaming service has to offer right now — sure, there are some other established movies and TV shows that we’ve seen on the service already, but few have generated this sort of buzz. We also have to imagine that there are going to be even more exciting announcements over the course of the next several months.

Also, did we mention that there is a season 3 likely coming? That’s what Jon Favreau has already seemingly expressed.

What do you think about Katee Sackhoff joining The Mandalorian season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to also stick around in the event you want some other news related to the show. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







