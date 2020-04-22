Is The Mandalorian renewed for season 3 over at Disney+?







Can you expect The Mandalorian season 3 to arrive on Disney+ at some point in the future? It’s at least something worth having some discussions about, based on the current state of pre-production. Yet, we should go ahead and note that Disney has not made any firm decision to date.

Still, a renewal does seem like a foregone conclusion for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that this is one of the most popular original properties on Disney+ and it really helped to get the service off the ground. Thanks in part to shows like this, plus of course a wide array of Disney’s other properties, they’ve really been able to make this into a bona fide streaming contender in a very short period of time.

Also, it seems as though executive producer Jon Favreau is currently all systems go when it comes to telling the next chapter of the story. Filming for season 2 was able to wrap prior to the global health crisis, and speaking per Variety, a source notes that Favreau has been writing season 3 for a some time now. Meanwhile, they add that the team has “just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3.”

So why the wait on the renewal? There’s just no need for Disney+ to announce it right now, especially since it’s hard to fathom that new episodes will actually be filmed for some time. At least for the time being, season 2 is still charting to come out a little later this year and hopefully won’t experience any major delays. With The Rise of Skywalker now over, The Mandalorian becomes now one of the most important pieces in the entire Star Wars franchise. We know that there will be more feature films, but it actually felt at the end that Favreau’s show was drawing even more positive buzz than the actual mainstream story on the big screen.

