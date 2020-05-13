





Tonight, The Flash season 6 came to a close with an episode that certainly wasn’t meant to be the end of the road. Yet, there was a pretty epic showdown coming involving Eva, who was ready and willing to further her revenge plan.

Well, at about the 8:50 mark of this episode, we felt very much as though Eva had gotten precisely what she wanted. She was able to kill Carver, and with that, she feels like she is victorious and justified in what she did. That’s a part of the terrifying thing about Eva as a villain — she doesn’t think that she is a villain. She things that there is a legitimately good reason for every thing that she’s done.

So what is Barry going to do about this problem now? So long as Iris was captured within the Mirrorverse, he was never going to let any of this go.

Following her murdering her husband, Eva emerged, did a press conference, and basically patted herself on the back for a job well done. She now is front and center in Central City, running the company and now preparing to do whatever she can to stay on top. (This is where we note that we’re really digging the whole Mirror Master story at the moment — it’s proving to be layered and very different from anything else that we’ve seen.)

Oh, and we should note that Eva also framed Sue Dearbon for Carver’s murder, meaning that she had a suitable backup plan. Meanwhile, Joe West was able to return to Central City with Carver dead — there wasn’t anything to worry about anymore!

On a different note…

Don’t view tonight’s finale as evidence that Danielle Panabaker is leaving the show. Instead, we think Caitlin/Frost going off with her mother was mostly in there so Danielle could go on maternity leave.

The cliffhanger…

In the end, Iris was able to find Singh — and she learned along the way that she can start to control what was going on in the Mirrorverse. Yet, there was a pretty big consequence to it! She pretty much disintegrated in the closing seconds!

What did you think about The Flash season 6 finale?

