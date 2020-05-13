Sistas, The Oval renewed for season 2 at BET; unique production plan







BET is moving forward with renewals for two of their new scripted shows in Sistas and The Oval. Yet, that isn’t the most surprising news that we have to reveal at the moment.

According to a new report from Deadline, these two shows are going to be filming new episodes in July, making them the first series to resume production after the global health crisis forced everything to shut down. What’s going to happen here? Well, production for the two shows is going to happen at Perry’s Atlanta-based studios, which has the facilities necessary to house the entire cast and crew for a two-and-a-half-week filming period. Sistas will start on July 8, while The Oval will kick things off on July 28.

So how will this work? Well, it’s a complicated process, but it’s going to consist in part of frequent testing, creating a contained environment, and working to ensure that things move about as efficiently as possible. Perry writes, directs, and executive-produces all of these episodes; his presence at the studio will make it more possible to get work done.

This is a bold move — a very bold move. It’s not something that most other shows can pull off just because most series can’t film in this short of a time-frame. Still, this could prove to be an interesting test as to what some other networks and studios could do when it comes to filming in the future.

Speaking in a statement about these renewals, here is some of what BET president Scott Mills had to say:

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tyler Perry and for the renewals of our two Wednesday night programming staples, The Oval and Sistas … BET is committed to investing in quality programming from top industry power players and giving viewers more of the content they love and expect from the brand across our platforms.”

What do you think about the renewals for Sistas and The Oval?

Beyond that, what do you think about this super-ambitious production plan for them? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: BET.)

