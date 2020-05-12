Outlander season 6: What does the delay mean for season 7?







There’s a good chance that you know already that an Outlander season 6 is going to be happening at Starz. Filming was already supposed to be happening at this point!

Unfortunately, production is no longer coming to pass, and we’re now left in a situation where we’re all collectively in a waiting game. The hope is that new episodes can start filming this fall, but there is no verification on anything. There won’t be for some time due to the sheer impossibility of this situation.

Want more Outlander video news? Then be sure to watch some of the latest now at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

What we are left to wonder here, though, is this: Will the delay in getting new episodes change anything when it comes to a season 7 renewal? This is a fair thing to wonder about, but for the time being we’d be willing to wager the answer here is no. As for the reason why, it has everything that do with the writing process.

While filming for season 6 may be delayed, there is still work being done behind the scenes. The writers are still going to be working to get together the story, and one key component in doing so is knowing whether or not they need to know the endgame in advance. If Outlander ends without a proper series finale, the sadness and anger will be palpable. There’s no way that this happens in our mind — the creative team would be told in advance, and we don’t believe they’ve been told anything this time around.

Is it possible that the delay in filming could mean a delay in getting the season 7 announcement out there? Sure, but it’s of our belief that Starz will start to figure out some of their own plans for the future of the series at roughly the same time they would have. They’ve already spoken about talks on the show’s future; if something has to give you a sense of optimism, that is most likely it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including the ratings for the finale

What do you think is going to happen in regards to an Outlander season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







