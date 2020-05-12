NCIS: New Orleans season 7 will still film in Louisiana







On paper, it makes sense for NCIS: New Orleans to film in and around the Crescent City. After all, so much of the show is about the culture and the people in the area!

Yet, over the past several months there had been a debate over whether or not the production would stay put for a wide array of reasons. There were some policy-oriented reasons behind potentially moving the show elsewhere, and we also wonder if crossover potential may have come up. Personally, we wouldn’t put too much stock in the latter since we haven’t seen a crossover in some time, but it is a little less practical when the three shows are not all in the same place.

The scuttlebutt was that New Orleans could potentially move over to Los Angeles, where a lot of the interior sets could be replicated. There have certainly been other shows that film somewhere other than New Orleans and then use it as a backdrop — The Originals is a fine example from years past. Yet, we now know that this is not happening. According to a report from Deadline, the series is going to remain in New Orleans for at least the immediate future.

Given all of the chaos that is going on in the real world right now, it makes some sense for the show and its cast/crew to have some stability. If there are considerations behind moving it down the road, they can be considered again then. The question that remains mostly now is just when we are going to see new episodes enter production again. There is no immediate timetable, but our hope is that they will have a chance to be back at some point later this fall. The most important thing is that we’re all patient and safe; after all, it is so much better than whatever the alternative is.

