This Is Us video reflects, looks ahead to next two seasons







This Is Us season 5 is going to be coming to NBC at some point, and the network clearly wants you to take some time to catch up.

In the video below, the network highlights many of the great stories that exist out there from the first four seasons of the show, while at the same time hyping up all of the different ways in which this story is meaningful. It also notes that there are two more seasons coming, and now is the perfect time to brace yourselves for them. (NBC has at the moment renewed the series through the end of season 6.)

We do know that there’s a way you can look at this video as confirmation that there are only two seasons of This Is Us still to go on NBC; yet, we’re not willing to go that far as of yet. It’s hard to really know what’s going to happen over the next year or so, since there are some interesting different directions the story can go. Yet, we do think that the plan for a while has been for This Is Us to run for six seasons, and we don’t think there is any immediate evidence of anyone deviating from that.

For the time being, the major question mark you’re left to wonder is precisely when you will have a chance to see new episodes on the air. Because of the global health crisis, it is possible that we could be waiting a lot longer than usual for the series to return.

