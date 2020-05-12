9-1-1 season 4 spoilers: 9-1-1: Lone Star crossovers likely







Will there be some crossovers between 9-1-1 and then 9-1-1: Lone Star over the course of the next year or so? At the moment, we’d say the simple answer there is “yes.” Both of these shows are now established and with that, there’s a way to rope them into one another’s world and also generate big viewership for Fox.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline following last night’s finale, showrunner Tim Minear made it clear just how interested he now was in crossovers now — while also explaining that it wasn’t something that he was altogether inclined to do after the first batch of episodes aired:

There’s going to be crossovers now. I have a couple of ideas on how to cross-pollinate things. [Before] I was entirely speaking about a first season. Like, I wanted to kind of get the other show up on its feet and let it live in its own lane for a while. But now, I feel like I would probably be foolish not to take advantage of that kind of crossover opportunity.

Crossovers have already proven themselves to be enormous success stories. Creatively, they allow for fun cross-show pairings and opportunities for fans to speculate about various relationships. Meanwhile, they bring about additional benefits on the business end — the One Chicago crossover is almost always one of the biggest events of the year for NBC in terms of their scripted programming. Meanwhile, the FBI – FBI: Most Wanted crossover this year proved itself to be very much a ratings success. We think that these two franchises set a great precedent.

The unfortunate thing is that no matter what the writers decide to do with a crossover, you won’t be seeing it for some time. Due to everything going on within the real world, neither one of these shows is set to premiere until early 2021, at the earliest.

What sort of 9-1-1 / 9-1-1: Lone Star crossovers do you want to see?

