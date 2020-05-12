





Is Aisha Hinds poised to be leaving 9-1-1, and her role of Hen, following the events of the season 3 finale? Within this article, we’ll have some more information on that very subject — it makes sense to be nervous about what’s going on.

In tonight’s episode, we got a pretty clear indication that Hen is going to be heading to med school, a move that could be a really significant moment in her career. Yet, the concern is that she may not be around anyone all that much moving forward … but this is a concern the writers don’t want you

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

…It makes the writers nervous, too. But I think that’s a good thing for the story. I do not see reducing Aisha Hinds’ involvement in the show in any way. It just means we’ll have to tell this story in a way that is satisfying and engaging and rewarding.

What putting Hen in med school will do is largely create some new dynamics between all of the different characters, plus simply allow the show to evolve in some exciting ways. We don’t see her departing the show, and since Minear agrees, we can at least put that concern out of our mind. Eventually, we wonder if this move could be 9-1-1 almost throwing every single part of the One Chicago franchise into a blender. Some of the people the firefighters rescue could eventually come over to Hen and be healed. Meanwhile, the police can do some of the investigation that takes place around the crisis.

Ultimately, we’re glad that Hinds seems to be staying put — and that the material is only going to get more and more daring from here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now, including what the future holds

What do you think is going to happen when it comes to the future of Hen on 9-1-1?

Are you excited to see that Hen is staying put? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and stick around for more news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







