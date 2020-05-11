9-1-1 season 4 premiere date delayed; when could it air on Fox?







We know that we’re going to be excited about the 9-1-1 season 4 premiere following the events that happen in the finale. However, you’re going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it.

Earlier this morning, Fox officially unveiled their fall schedule and with that, they made it clear that the Angela Bassett series is not going to be back on the air in September. Why is that? It has a great deal to do with the global health crisis that is likely going to delay filming. It’s not going to have anything to do with the show’s ratings or anything going on with the cast; this is just an assurance being done in order to ensure that there will be new episodes later. The last thing that we would want to see is a situation where the show had an earlier premiere date that is pushed back a little bit later.

At the moment, our feeling is that 9-1-1 season 4 will premiere in early 2021, and what the writers could do is create a lineup where you get the show and 9-1-1: Lone Star following each other on the night. Meanwhile, we could see Prodigal Son moving over and is paired off with The Resident. There’s a way to make everything work in the new year, but questions like episode count are going to be left unknown for a while.

Let’s just face it — this is one of the most uncertain eras we’ve seen for quite a long time in the television industry. It’s going to be really hard to see exactly where the show’s future is going — but just know that it will be back for more. We know that it’s coming back and with that, there’s nothing really to be concerned about! More news about the future of 9-1-1 is probably going to be coming a little bit later in the year.

