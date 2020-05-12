Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere spoilers: All about ‘The New Deal’







Want to know more about the Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere? We know that, for starters, it is coming in seven days’ time! This will be an episode that should set in motion everything within the weeks to come, and the title itself in “The New Deal” has a pretty significant basis in history. We’re talking about something established by Franklin D. Roosevelt, but we think that this is also a reference to some of what could be happening within the story itself.

Just think about it this way — over the course of this upcoming episode, we’re going to have opportunities to see a further paradigm explored. This is taking a look at the journey of SHIELD through time. In order to save the present, they’re going to have to go back and save the past. There are some previews that have hinted at the carnage to come already, and there could be some surprises lurking around every corner.

One thing that we can go ahead and tell you now? The premiere is going to be featuring an appearance from none other than Patton Oswalt. Suffice it to say that we’re very much excited to see what he brings to the table here.

For a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you view the full Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere synopsis below:

“The New Deal” – Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world on the rip-roaring season premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

In some ways, the premiere of Agents of SHIELD feels like the beginning of the end for a very particular era. SHIELD goes all the way back to the early days of the MCU, and Coulson is connected to a lot of stuff that later culminated in Avengers: Endgame. Now, we’re seeing some of the movies start to enter a new chapter, but before they do we imagine that Agents of SHIELD will help to further wrap things up.

What do you want to see on the Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere?

