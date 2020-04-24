Agents of SHIELD season 7 promo: Saving SHIELD … by saving HYDRA?







Agents of SHIELD season 7 is going to be arriving on ABC next month, and the network clearly wants you to be excited. Also, rather confused.

Why in the world would LMD Coulson and the rest of the SHIELD team want to save HYDRA? Think about all of the problems that this organization as put people through over the years — they’ve killed, manipulated, betrayed, and did all sorts of other nonsense that you would expect from evil-doers in their position. To think, they probably still have many more tricks up their sleeve that we haven’t even seen yet.

Yet, saving HYDRA ends up being the focus at the end of the latest season 7 promo.

For some more expectations on Agents of SHIELD season 7 in video form, be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full series playlist. We’ll have further news coming up!

If we had to conjure up a guess as to what is really going on here, odds are that it has a thing or two to do with HYDRA and SHIELD being intricately linked insofar as history goes. It’s sometimes important for good to be able to identify evil, since it better keeps them on the path. HYDRA helps to drive SHIELD and because of the history there, it is also probably important that the team works hard to keep from there being many changes to the timeline. Time-travel seems to be essential to the final season, with our characters potentially visiting multiple eras. It’s a great chance to both honor the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also give some great material to all of the actors. Why not allow Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, and others to face totally new challenges? We’re almost a month away, and the end of the road should prove to be quite exciting.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Agents of SHIELD, including an Agent Carter star turning up

What do you want to see when it comes to Agents of SHIELD season 7?

Do you have any thoughts on this promo? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







