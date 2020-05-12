The Flash season 6 finale sneak peek: Can Iris track down Singh?







The Flash season 6 finale is set to arrive on The CW tonight, and we certainly anticipate it being a cause for great excitement. Yet, we can’t help but be concerned that there is going to be a feeling of emptiness when the dust settles. This was not meant to be the finale and while there may be a satisfying cliffhanger, it’s not going to be the cliffhanger we were intended to have. There’s something rather sad about that, no?

There is also something incredibly sad at the moment about Iris’ predicament, given that she is currently trapped within the Mirrorverse and pending some sort of last-second surprise, we’re not getting all that much of an indication that she’s for-sure getting out within this episode. Yet, it’s clear that she is starting to work closer to finding a solution, and that she’s getting some help from those close to her. Take, for example, getting to spend some more time with Kamilla where she plots and figures things out.

In the sneak peek below, it actually does seem as though Iris may have managed to figure out Singh’s location! If she can track him down, she’s another step closer to achieving her goal. She seems to have learned a great deal about this world during her time there, and we’re also starting to wonder whether or not she’s going to be able to eventually develop some way to use the Mirrorverse to her own benefit. Remember the itching that we’ve seen from Eva over time? Iris has a little bit of it here as well, and it remains to be seen whether this is a hint to something more.

What we do know is that Eva within this episode is going to be out of the mirror, and she will be looking to wage a good bit of chaos.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now, including other updates on what lies ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to The Flash season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







