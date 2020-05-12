Fuller House season 5 trailer teases epic triple wedding







The first Fuller House season 5 trailer is here, and it’s every bit as celebratory (and emotional) as you would expect.

Entering the final stretch of episodes, we know that there is one central event that will probably be the lead-off point to a lot of what is coming up. We’re speaking here, of course, about a triple wedding featuring DJ & Steve, Stephanie & Jimmy, and Kimmy & Fernando all tying the knot. While the three brides-to-be all love each other very much, we imagine one of the central issues here to be rather simple: They’re all totally different people. What DJ wants the wedding to look like is probably nowhere near close to what Stephanie or Kimmy would want. You’ve got three very conflicting styles leading up to what is meant to be a perfect day.

In the end, though, we’re sure that everything will find a way to figure itself out … isn’t that what often happens within the world of this show? It’s a celebration of love and family and when the dust settles, they’re all there for each other.

Given that this is the final season, we can go ahead and assume that there will be callbacks and references aplenty both to this season and then also everything that came before on Fuller House. Our feeling is that you’re going to end up seeing multiple familiar faces — the only people we would rule out are Lori Loughlin (for obvious legal reasons) and then also the Olsen Twins, who seem to have no real interest in coming back. Because they were so young when they were a part of this show, we don’t really think that they have any real nostalgia or sense of community on the same level as some of the other people from the original show.

Remember that all of the remaining Fuller House episodes are going to premiere on Netflix starting on June 2.

