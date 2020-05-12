Tell Me a Story canceled; no season 3 on CBS All Access







There’s some more news coming out in regards to the future of Tell Me a Story — as in, there is no future planned for the time being.

According to a report from Deadline, CBS All Access has canceled the Kevin Williamson-produced drama after two seasons … but there is a unique twist here as The CW has acquired the seasons to air on linear television. While it remains to be seen if this will lead to something more happening with the series, we wouldn’t be overly optimistic at the moment. The network is looking mostly for fill-in content as they prepare for what is probably going to be a very uncertain fall. In the event that some of their own shows are not ready for October, they can plug something else like this in there instead.

So why cancel the show in the first place? Clearly, it was not performing up to expectations, but CBS All Access is also about to undergo a rather dramatic chance as it becomes merged with some new Viacom-related programming for a slightly different-branded streaming service. A lot of these providers are going to be looking to find a way to survive in what is an increasingly-crowded field. Netflix just has so big a share, and then after that you can look at Hulu and Netflix. Then, there are questions about whether or not Apple TV+ and the upcoming HBO Max can succeed long-term. So far, Quibi has turned out to be a disappointment; at least CBS All Access has some other hits like The Good Fight.

In general, we do think that Tell Me a Story will at least find some new fans on The CW, and maybe that will inspire some shows in the future to be able to take these same sort of creative risks. (For those wondering, The CW has also picked up Swamp Thing to air down the road.)

