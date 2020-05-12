The Voice season 18: Thunderstorm Artis performs Michael Buble’s ‘Home’







Just in case you wanted to hear one of the most powerful performances of The Voice season 18, we’ve got it for you courtesy of Thunderstorm Artis. He was already one of the favorites on the show this season, but he cemented it further with his take on the Michael Buble classic “Home.”

Thunderstorm’s performance, which you can see below, is soulful, meaningful, and absolutely powerful from start to finish. We don’t know how you can listen to it and feel anything other than deeply moved. It was a meaningful rendition of the song, and perhaps what matters the most is that he didn’t make it sound that much like either the Buble or the Blake Shelton version of the song. (That’s the other thing worth noting right now — Blake has a really popular version of this song, as well.)

This was a brilliant song choice by Nick Jonas and Thunderstorm as well — it’s well-known, intimate, and it will ensure that there is a chance for him to make it through to the finale. Our hope is that he will get there, and it’s not going to be that much of a surprise come results time.

Probably the best thing about Thunderstorm is simply this — he doesn’t really have that much of a genre. He can make any song his own, and transform just about anything into a really special moment. We just wish that there are some more opportunities to hear him perform in the months to come.

