Billions season 5 episode 3 promo: What does Chuck want from Wendy?







Where are we going to see the story go moving into Billions season 5 episode 3? We’re expecting to see more twists and turns when it comes to the Axe/Chuck feud … but they’re each also going to need some help from some outside forces.

Let’s start things off here with Paul Giamatti’s character — is he going to be able to get something that he wants from Wendy? At the moment, we know that he wants something from her and is ready to negotiate. The problem that Chuck faces here is that he’s getting yet another reminder of just how smart Wendy is. She recognizes that he’s never coming to her at this point out of generosity. Sure, he does still love her, but he also needs something and she recognizes it. What’s this going to be? We see things going one of two ways — either that we’re going to see things get even uglier, or maybe the two of them will start to find some peace.

As for everything else that is going on, we know that Axe is desperately looking for some sort of a plan. We know that his own battle with Mike Prince is going to escalate, and he may need to get even more competitive. Meanwhile, Taylor is going to be told to be something that they haven’t been in some time — effective. Who else felt that was an extreme shot across the bow the moment that it was said? Taylor does need their own moment this season, and it doesn’t need to be one that involves directly either Axe or Chuck. It’s okay that they start to find their own place to shine.

