Billions season 5 episode 3 spoilers: Chuck visits his past







Next week on Billions season 5 episode 3, you’re going to have a chance to take a little bit of a dive into Chuck’s past. How is that going to happen? Think in terms of a visit to his alma mater. It’s a chance to learn a little bit more about where he comes from, but it’s not going to be some sort of extended flashback. Instead, there is a very specific reason as to why he’s there.

Remember that almost everyone within the world of Billions is happening with business in mind. Chuck is trying to get ahead, Taylor is attempting something incredibly risky, and we’re going to see Axe run into some major stumbling blocks, as well. We’re going to be setting up more and more for a big showdown, but it’s not going to come this early. The writers are setting things up for more chaos later on.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Billions season 5 episode 3 synopsis with some more news as to precisely what is coming up next:

Chuck returns to his alma mater to pursue an opportunity; Axe’s big venture is sidelined by a family crisis; Taylor asserts independence with a risky play; Chuck puts Wendy in an awkward position.

Our feeling at the moment is that Mike Prince is going to be the big catalyst over the course of the next several episodes. He is a strong, powerful guy, one capable of causing a great deal of chaos at just about every turn. This is what we want from Billions — big twists and turns at just about every direction.

