Ink Master star Daniel Silva to be reportedly arrested over Corey La Barrie’s death

According to a new report coming in right now via TMZ, Daniel Silva is set to be charged with murder soon following a car accident in which he, while driving a McLaren sports car, supposedly struck a tree and also a street sign. While Silva survived the crash with injuries, his passenger, YouTuber Corey La Barrie, died. He was just 25 years old, and he died following a birthday celebration that went down earlier in the evening. TMZ claims that sources told the police Silva had been drinking earlier in the evening.

Silva first made a television appearance on the spin-off Ink Master: Angels before eventually appearing on Ink Master itself and gaining a rather large fan following with more than a million followers on Instagram. In his content (which also included YouTube videos), he had spoken previously about serving time in prison for selling drugs in addition to his art. Corey, meanwhile, was active within the YouTube prank community, and posted a video just one day before his death talking about how it would deleted in the next 24 hours (tragically, he never had the opportunity). Corey’s mother confirmed the news of his passing with the following message on Instagram:

“My heart breaks right now, on my son’s 25 birthday today he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk diver. The accident killed him instantly. No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I’m overwhelmed with grief. I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It’s just so unfair.”

This situation is still ongoing and more news will come out, as there are no official charges as of yet or specifics regarding the crash beyond what is being reported. For now, our thoughts and condolences go out to all who loved Corey during this difficult time. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

