How to Get Away with Murder series finale deleted scene: Does it matter?







The How to Get Away with Murder series finale is set to air on ABC this Thursday, and we’ve got a good feeling that it’s going to be crazy. How much so? There’s at least one really-fascinating scene that’s not even going to make it in because of time constraints. If this isn’t a part of the finale, you have to imagine that some really-great stuff was thrown in there instead!

With this in mind, we now bring you the video below, courtesy of executive producer Pete Nowalk on Twitter. In it, you can see that Connor is very much surprised to see Asher of all people alive — and supporting some notable facial hair! Asher was supposedly dead, but he tells Connor that this was all a plan in order to ensure that Annalise could be surprised by someone in court. Asher could be the final bit of evidence for the FBI.

By the end of the deleted scene, Asher is attempting to strike Connor in the head with the trophy … and then he wakes up. What is the meaning of this? We think there are two separate reads of it.

1. It’s a sign that someone else may have faked their death – Maybe we end up seeing Wes emerge as a surprise witness, someone who could either help or hurt Annalise depending on his own allegiance. We don’t think Wes would turn up unless he could find a way to not face any problems or charges himself. Otherwise, why run the risk? It could also be a nod to everyone out there who thinks that Annalise fakes her own death.

2. It may give Connor reason to reconsider his stance – Maybe this is Connor’s conscience telling him that the FBI will clearly say and do whatever they can to win. Is he feeling guilt, especially now that Laurel has turned and is validating Annalise’s claims?

Deleted scene alert: We only had 43 minutes for our final, so here's @MattMcGorry in his final #HTGAWM scene. Thank you Matt for bringing heart, laughter, & one-of-a-kind dance moves to all of us. pic.twitter.com/VEpsEX7wtW — Pete Nowalk (@petenowalk) May 11, 2020

