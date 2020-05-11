Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 10 spoilers: A hunt for answers







On the surface, it does feel like Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 10 is going to feel like a big scavenger hunt … though we’re expecting it to be a little bit more complicated than that. what we’re going to be seeing Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael, and Maria look for in “American Woman” is going to be something essential … and something that dives deep into Alex’s past. If you’re hungry for greater backstory, this episode should be a great chance to explore that.

Oh, and the theme of exploring the past is not solely linked to what’s going on with these characters either — you are also going to have a chance to see some cool stuff ahead when it comes to Liz. For more on that, be sure to check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

SECRETS OF THE PAST – After uncovering a cryptic message from the past, Alex (Tyler Blackburn), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) set out in search of answers at the reservation where Alex’s mother grew up. Meanwhile, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) encourages Liz (Jeanine Mason) to reach out to someone from her past after Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean) gets detained. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingaro & Jason Gavin (#210). Original airdate 5/18/2020.

From here on out, we’re sure that the stories present in Roswell, New Mexico are only going to get more intense … and we also wonder if it simultaneously is going to garner a little bit more attention. Just think about it this way — there are going to be fewer and fewer shows on the air soon and with that, attention may pool more onto this. We kind-of hope that this is going to happen, mostly because it deserves that much more of a platform before this batch of episodes concludes.

