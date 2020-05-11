Batwoman finale promo: The battle between Kate, Commander Kane







Coming up on the Batwoman finale set to air on The CW this weekend, be prepared for a collision course — a violent, dramatic one. Sure, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of drama with familiar villains — take Alice and also Husk.

Yet, one of the most important battles within the finale is going to be a little more personal. After all, there’s a father-daughter showdown coming as Kate’s own father is ready to do battle with Batwoman. One of the questions that seems to be posed in the show right now is whether or not Gotham is really better with a masked vigilante. Aren’t there other people who can handle keeping the streets clean, one that don’t have the same sort of almost-perpetual target upon them? It’s a great question that we’re left to think about.

In general, though, we do think that there tends to be this tendency on superhero shows for cities and people to take their hero for granted. Without Batwoman, what will Gotham look like? It’s better to have one person with a code then a lot of different people oscillating between what they think is right to wrong.

We think one of the other tendencies that tends to happen, as well, is that everyone has a tendency to perceives themselves to be a hero. They want to have the spotlight and think that they are the ones to take care of the world. It really speaks to that Lex Luthor line upon his first Supergirl appearance — “I was the man of tomorrow, not him!”. We don’t think that Batwoman is going anywhere, so that is something that Commander Kane is going to have to convince himself to be okay with … at least if he can, anyway.

