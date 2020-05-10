Batwoman episode 20 (finale) spoilers: The pain ahead for Kate Kane







Next week marks Batwoman episode 20 on The CW, and this is an installment that doesn’t need too much introduction. After all, we are talking here about the finale! This is the conclusion of an exciting chapter and one where we could see the stakes higher than ever.

Will Kate be able to beat Alice … or at the very least Hush and Mouse? It may be one step at a time here if she wants to find a way to make it through all of this in one piece. We’re excited for some of the various twists that we’re going to see, but our feeling right now is that some of the harder, more emotional tests at the moment are going to come from home. Think in terms of what’s going on with Commander Kane. This could have a long-term impact on her psyche and make her question everything.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Batwoman episode 20 synopsis with some more information all about what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchman Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self. Luke (Camrus Johnson) immediately focuses on finding a way to protect Batwoman from Alice, and Mary (Nicole Kang) has a chance to be the sister Kate has needed all along. New information surfaces, forcing Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) to warn Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about the person pulling the strings. And in a final standoff, when Commander Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman, Kate may find herself more than heartbroken by her father’s choices. Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Holly Henderson and Don Whitehead (#120). Original airdate 5/17/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of this episode? We have to imagine that there’s a good possibility of that … mostly because this is the sort of world that this is. It’s a place where there is crazy stuff happening at almost every corner and the writers will likely set the stage somehow for a possible season 2.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman episode 20?

Where do you think that this story is going to go in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around to get some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







