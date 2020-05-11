13 Reasons Why season 4 premiere date official: See announcement







13 Reasons Why is going to be coming to a close with season 4, and we now know more as to when the show is going to be premiering.

Today, Netflix confirmed that come Friday, June 5, the drama will return with its final, still-mysterious chapter. They also posted a new video featuring some of the cast members preparing behind-the-scenes to say goodbye to the story. These were breakout roles for much of the cast, and allowed them all to explore so many different times. With that being said, this was also a very dark and difficult series with subject matter that was painful and triggering. The vulnerability required for some of these roles likely bonded the cast together in a rather deep, profound manner.

Want to get some more news on the final season? Then check out the official logline:

Liberty High School’s senior class is preparing for graduation, but before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.

Can you be surprised by any of this? It’s hard to, given that this show is one that has dealt with secrets, death, and a lot of struggle throughout all of its run. Of course, in the midst of this some of the characters have also had to find a way to grow up.

13 Reasons Why will probably end its run as one of Netflix’s most-popular series, but also one of its most controversial. There remains to this day an argument as to whether or not the show could have just ended after the first season, though they continued to push the series forward and take on a lot of other subjects, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 13 Reasons Why

What do you want to see when it comes to 13 Reasons Why season 4?

How do you think the series will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







