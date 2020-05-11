Killing Eve season 3 episode 6 promo: Eve looks for the truth







Are you ready for what lies ahead on Killing Eve season 3 episode 6 when it airs next week? Let’s just say there’s a lot to prepare for. This is an episode that will bring the focus back on all of the characters after tonight’s look into Villanelle’s world … and it’s also going to feature the aftermath of Niko’s death.

As fantastic as what we saw tonight was, we know that there are a few more things that we’re going to be seeing from here on out. Eve has not been able to deal with her loss as of yet, and we’re curious to see if she’s going to figure out that it wasn’t actually Villanelle who was responsible for the act. this was all a setup in a way, and we’d really like to see these two women get back into one another’s orbit. There are some crazy Villanelle sequences hinted at within the promo, but nothing that promises a for-sure reunion.

What we’re perhaps the most curious about is this — after going through what she does with her family, how is Villanelle going to alter her view of the world? Is she going to consider Eve the closest thing she has to Eve, even if she ironically just tried to kill her? This is a weird world, so such a thing actually would not feel altogether jaw-dropping. There are only three episodes left, and what is jaw-dropping to us is just how little time we have left to further explore this world. Let’s just hope that neither Eve nor Villanelle try to kill each other at the end here.

Only 3 episodes left. Don't miss the next athletic installment. #KillingEve, Sunday, May 17 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica & @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/HlzBEYU8fS — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) May 11, 2020

