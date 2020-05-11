Outlander spin-off talks continue, but nothing is official yet







Is there going to be an Outlander spin-off show happening on Starz in the future? We remain optimistic, but there are no guarantees. This is a show that remains enormously successful, and it’s not often that you have a series that also has a built-in spin-off added in here. We’re of course talking about the Lord John stories written by Diana Gabaldon.

For the time being, no one at Starz or Sony has specified anything when it comes to what could be happening, but Lord John in our mind remains the most likely candidate — especially when you think about how he left Fraser’s Ridge recently and it seems like he even has a great co-star now in Colin McFarlane, who plays Ulysses.

In a new interview with Deadline, Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts credited the fans for having so much engagement around the idea of doing more:

“It’s an ongoing discussion, but nothing is set in stone as of yet … It’s amazing how the passion of the audience for these characters and this story has grown over the seasons; we would love to find a way to continue to reward the loyalty of our fans.”

For the time being, we remain pretty hopeful that a spin-off could happen, but the timetable is difficult. Do you do something between seasons, or do you wait until Outlander itself is over to give something a whirl? Given that the health crisis has suspended filming in general all over the world, this probably does create further complications. As it stands, we can’t imagine the next season coming until mid-to-late 2021, at the earliest. Patience is going to very much be required here.

As for an Outlander season 7, we remain hopeful … but also await some further announcements.

