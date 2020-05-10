American Idol spoilers: Disney week songs for Arthur Gunn, Louis Knight







Want to know some of the Disney Week songs that Arthur Gunn, Louis Knight, and the rest of the American Idol 18 top 7 are going to be performing? Go ahead and consider this article your source! This should prove to be a fun, memorable night … especially since the show is airing right after the latest edition of the Disney singalong special that ABC has been promoting heavily.

Unfortunately, Idol has not unveiled who is going to be singing what, but we can at least give you a lot of the song choices thanks to a post below on Instagram. Some of these are familiar across multiple generations — we know that for us, there’s a lot of excitement in checking out “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” — it feels like something that Arthur Gunn could do. Meanwhile, Julia Gargano feels perfect for “Beauty and the Beast” while Dillon James could easily do “You’ll Be in My Heart.”

Admittedly, a song from Cars is a little more of a surprising choice — mostly because it feels like there are so many more well-known Disney songs that could have been selected on the night. We are very much curious as to which songs are picked every time, but the real winner here is ABC’s parent company Disney in general. They can make so much marketing money off of this episode, while also tapping into something that is an essential part of many viewers’ lives. Disney songs are popular the entire world over and movies like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King are timeless.

