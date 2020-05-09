American Idol 18 results: Will Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin make top 7?







Coming up this weekend on American Idol 18, the top 7 are going to perform from the comfort of their own homes! Yet, the pressure will still be very much on as we’re only going to be one show away from the big finale.

So who is most poised to advance, and who could end up being on their way out the door? We're going to do our best to look at the entire field here, since we do think that there are some different tiers of contenders at the moment.

Almost sure locks – Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, and Just Sam have received all season a great deal of airtime, in addition to positive reception from most viewers. It’s hard to live in a world where the three of them get cut right now. There’s a good chance they remain the top three at the end of the season.

Likely contenders – Can you really see Jonny West not being a part of the top 7, or Dillon James for that matter? The size of their fan followings are enormous, and because of that it’s easy to have all the reason in the world to make it.

On the bubble – Julia Gargano should make it on the strength of this past performance, but it’s hard to read — meanwhile, Grace Leer should have a pretty good chance thanks to her country following and Louie Knight should have a young, active audience. Sophia James has been branded a contender by the judges for a while.

Likely out – We love Jovin Webb, but it’s hard to see a path for him to move on. The same goes for Makayla Phillips, who needed the judges’ help in order to be a wild card in the first place.

