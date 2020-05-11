The Simpsons season 31 finale spoilers: Cate Blanchett guest stars







The Simpsons season finales probably don’t feel like a big deal to some people anymore — after all, we’ve had so many of them! Yet, there is still something we love about how the long-running comedy wraps things up for the spring. These are episodes that often feature either a slightly more important story or one with a big-name guest star. “The Way of the Dog” may actually be bringing you both.

So what lies ahead here? For starters, this episode is going to feature the voice of Cate Blanchett — that fulfills your big-name guest star part of the story. Meanwhile, it is also set to give you some backstory for Santa’s Little Helper. Basically, this is the sort of story you’re surprised that you haven’t gotten in this form before. There will be some comedy in here, but the world could end up being slightly more fleshed-out at the same time.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full The Simpsons season 31 finale synopsis below with some other details:

After the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge, the family explores the tragic past of Santa’s Little Helper in the all-new “The Way of The Dog” season finale episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, May 17 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3116) (TV-PG D, L, V)

For those of you who are even remotely concerned about the long-term future of The Simpsons, know this: It’s going to be coming back for a season 32! Animated series haven’t been interrupted in the same way as some live-action ones, so there is a good chance that you will continue to have a chance to see new episodes this fall. Consider that just one more thing that you have to look forward to once you get to the other side of this episode. It’s just understandable to miss The Simpsons now more than ever given everything that is going on in the real world.

