Call the Midwife season 9 finale spoilers (PBS): Saving Nonnatus







Next week on PBS, the Call the Midwife season 9 finale is set to air! Be prepared for one of the most emotional hours of the entire season, one that will likely contain twists, tough moments, and of course tears. Plenty of tears. This is a show that produces them in a higher volume than almost any show out there. Granted, it’s going be very hard for any episode of this show to make us more emotional than we were after what happened to Barbara.

So what is at the center of this finale? It’s largely about the institution of Nonnatus house itself! There are threats to take away funding from the order, which is potentially devastating to all of the work that they do. Be prepared for Sister Julienne to go into overdrive as she works to turn the tide, while several other characters also do what they can to continue the work they’re known for. We know that these women are tough and great at their job; yet, their missions are going to be rather hard now given there is this enormous distraction looming over them.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 finale synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

When the council sends a letter announcing plans to cut Nonnatus House’s funding, Sister Julienne takes matters into her own hands. Nurse Crane cares for an unmarried expectant mother. Petra must move up her wedding after becoming pregnant.

Want to get a few more details? Well, there are a couple of other things worth noting. Take, for example, the fact that we’re going to have a chance to learn a little bit more in this episode about Valerie’s family life … or that some of the doctors recently arriving at Nonnatus are going to run into some problems.

Above all else, know this entering the finale — it is not the end of the show. There is already a season 10 on tap to look forward to!

