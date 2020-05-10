Who is Mark Blum? Billions season 5 episode 2 airs title card







At the end of Billions season 5 episode 2 on Sunday, you may have noticed a dedication at the end to Mark Blum. Curious to know who he was? He was an actor with decades’ worth of incredible work under his belt … and also one who is unfortunately no longer with us.

Blum actually appeared in this weekend’s episode (entitled “The Chris Rock Test”) as Dr. Mark Rutenberg, a character you can see fairly early on in the hour. His death in late March came due to complications of this current health crisis, with him being one of many great performers and people we have lost. Hopefully, all of you reading are continuing to stay safe and healthy. The entire city of New York has been hit hard and will continue its long road to recovery in the weeks and months to come.

Beyond Billions, Blum had a career that spanned multiple mediums including film, television, and theater. Some of his recent TV credits include You, The Blacklist, Succession, and Tommy, and he appeared in a significant part on Mozart in the Jungle. He was also a familiar face on police dramas, having played a multitude of characters for Law & Order: Criminal Intent as well as the flagship Law & Order. He’s a versatile actor whose talent would transfer and translate to whatever the moment needed, and we know that many out there are going to miss his contributions greatly.

What this title card achieves is a wonderful tribute to a man who was bigger than Billions, and it will be a way for future viewers to reflect on his career and look back at some of his other roles. These are invaluable to shaping the legacy of any talent on-screen or off who plays a role on a show.

Billions itself will continue to air on Showtime on Sundays, though the season will be split up due to these aforementioned real-life events.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark Blum’s family and loved ones during what must continue to be a difficult time. (Photo: Showtime.)

