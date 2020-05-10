Saturday Night Live drinking parody draws immediate controversy







From the moment it first aired, we had a feeling that the Saturday Night Live – Let Kids Drink sketch was going to draw controversy. How could it not? The entire thing was satire, and meant to draw humor out of the frustration that parents are feeling within the quarantine.

For some more news on SNL in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

Yet, the dark humor that SNL brings to the table is often not accepted by everyone, and we do think that there are those who feel like it’s making light of a difficult situation that is going on out there in the world. Sometimes, you laugh through the pain, but could the pain be too much for some? The premise here revolved all around parental frustration, but eventually the idea ventured from kids to dogs to eventually Beck Bennett drinking by himself in a shed. There were a lot of crazy visual gags and moments featuring exhausted cast members.

In general, one of the problems with comedy and perspective is an inability to see things from other points of view. It’s okay for some to find the sketch hilarious; meanwhile, it’s equally okay that some found it distasteful. Trying to reinforce these opinions on others doesn’t necessarily change any minds. It often just makes people angrier. We’ve already seen the Twitter reaction to this already — some find it hilarious, whereas some other people hate it all right.

The important thing to note is this: Obviously, the cast isn’t advocating for letting kids drink. They’re just getting a ridiculous laugh and dipping their toes into controversy. At the moment, we think that SNL is just trying to get a reaction out of people and shock their systems a little bit too much.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Saturday Night Live

What did you think about the Saturday Night Live – Let Kids Drink sketch?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







